A 30-year-old woman from Carl Junction was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-car crash at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 65 in Greene County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jennifer M. Hood, driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about a mile north of Springfield, the state patrol said. The driver of the second vehicle, Madison A. Rues, 18, and her passenger, Andrew J. Rues, 49, both of Pleasant Hope, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
Hood was driving a northbound Kia Soul that ran off the left side of the road on a curve, crossed a median into oncoming traffic and struck the Rueses' southbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
