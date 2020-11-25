A Carl Junction woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges in a drunken driving and child endangerment case and was granted suspended sentences.
April R. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement.
Johnson had been facing four felony counts of child endangerment in addition to the drunken driving charge from an arrest on Aug. 18, 2019, after an injury accident on Briarbrook Drive in Carl Junction. Her plea deal dismissed three of the endangerment counts and reduced the fourth to a misdemeanor.
Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea agreement and granted the defendant suspended imposition of sentences on both counts with two years of unsupervised probation and the requirement that she complete substance abuse treatment and victim impact programs.
Johnson was driving a sport utility vehicle that traveled through the Briarwood Country Club parking lot and across the golf course into a fairway sand bunker, where it became high-centered, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She purportedly had four children in the vehicle at the time, and she tested at a blood alcohol level of 0.174%, or more than twice the legal limit for driving in Missouri.
