A Carterville man accused of punching his young son several times waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on felony child abuse charges.
Jeremy A. Utteridge, 28, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of child abuse. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 5.
Utteridge is accused having punched his son three or four times in his hip as the boy's stepmother was trying to get him dressed and off to school and the boy started talking back to her.
A probable-cause affidavit states that two other children who witnessed the incident corroborated the boy's account in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin. One of the other children told investigators that on a prior occasion Utteridge had thrown colored pencils at the boy and took a handful of crayons and ground them into his scalp.
