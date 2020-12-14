A judge Monday sentenced a 23-year-old Carterville man to 12 years in prison on convictions for sexual abuse of a girl under 12 years old.
Jasper County Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Tristan K. Ash concurrent terms of 12 years on charges of first-degree statutory rape and seven years on second-degree statutory sodomy.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 2 in a plea agreement reducing the sodomy count to a second-degree offense and limiting the amount of prison time he would have to serve to no more than 12 years. He faced a punishment range of five years to life in prison on both original counts.
Ash had sexual contact with the girl between November 2018 and July 2019. She disclosed the matter to a parent in October 2019. In an interview conducted at the Children's Center in Joplin, she disclosed in detail how Ash had forced various sexual acts on her while warning her not to tell anyone or he would have to do it again as punishment.
The defendant and his wife, Kaylee M. Ash, 24, had been charged in July 2019 with three counts each of child endangerment after their three preschool-age children were reported to be outside their house and running around the neighborhood naked. A police officer called to the scene found both parents asleep inside their home.
A month before that incident, a domestic violence call had resulted in a Missouri Department of Social Services inspection of their residence that found animal feces and trash in every room as well as an infestation of flies. Steak knives were left on the kitchen floor and a bottle of Drano on a counter within easy reach of the children, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Kaylee Ash pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of endangerment in August of this year and received a suspended jail sentence and probation. The original felony counts of endangerment remain pending against her husband, with a hearing scheduled in that case on Jan. 21.
