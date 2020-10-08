A Carterville man has accepted a plea offer on two child sexual abuse charges and is facing up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
Tristan K. Ash, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy at a hearing Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal capping the sentences he might receive at 12 years on the rape count and seven years for the sodomy conviction.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Nov. 30.
Ash is accused of having sexual contact with a girl younger than 12 between November 2018 and July 2019. The girl disclosed the matter to a parent in October 2019, and law enforcement was contacted. During a subsequent interview at the Children's Center in Joplin, she disclosed in detail how Ash had forced various sexual acts on her and told her to keep it a secret or he would do it again as punishment, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Ash and his wife, Kaylee M. Ash, 24, were charged with three counts each of felony child endangerment when their three preschool-age children were reported to be outside their house and running around the neighborhood naked in July 2019. A police officer called to the scene found both parents asleep inside their home.
The month before that incident, a domestic violence call had resulted in the Missouri Department of Social Services conducting an inspection of their residence that found animal feces and trash in every room as well as an infestation of flies. Steak knives were left on the kitchen floor, and a bottle of Drano had been left on a counter within easy reach of the children, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Kaylee Ash pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of endangerment in August and received a suspended jail sentence and probation. The felony endangerment counts remain pending against her husband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.