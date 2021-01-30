The Jasper County prosecutor’s office has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Carterville man was facing.
Parker D. Whitman, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor’s office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, the defendant’s girlfriend.
Whitman was accused of assaulting his girlfriend May 10 during a car ride from Joplin to their home in Carterville. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he struck her face, neck, arms and head several times, leaving her bruised and bloodied. When they arrived home, he took their phone so she could not call for help, She ended up crawling to a neighbor’s house to call 911, according to the affidavit.
