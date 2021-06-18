The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony weapon charge that a Carterville man was facing on condition that he submit to counseling.
Kyle P. Campbell, 30, was scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. The prosecutor's office announced at the hearing that the charge was being dismissed per a deferral agreement with the defendant.
The charge pertained to an incident Jan. 26 outside a residence on West McKee Street in Carterville. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Campbell was firing rubber bullets from a neighbor's shotgun into the air and would not comply with the orders of a deputy called to the scene.
The affidavit states that the deputy believed Campbell to be in some "altered mental'' state at the time and ended up deploying his stun gun to get him detained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.