A Carterville mother received a suspended jail sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to reduced counts in a plea agreement on felony child endangerment charges.
Kaylee M. Ash, 24, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. She had been facing three felony counts of the offense in connection with an incident July 11, 2019, when her three preschool-age children were reported to be running around their neighborhood naked and unattended.
Police were summoned to the home of a neighbor who had corralled the children and told an officer that this was not the first time they got out of their house and were running around in the street without clothes on, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that there had been four prior reports made to police of the children, ages 4, 3 and 2, running loose in the neighborhood.
The officer went to the door of the family's home and knocked twice before managing to awaken Ash and her 22-year-old husband, Tristan Ash, both of whom were asleep in the front room, according to the affidavit. Asked if he knew where their children were, Tristan Ash purportedly told the officer that they should be in their beds asleep.
The affidavit states that there had been a domestic violence call at the address June 26, 2019, that resulted in the Missouri Department of Social Services conducting an inspection of the residence. Animal feces and trash were noted in every room as well as an infestation of flies throughout the abode, according tom the affidavit. A bottle of Drano sat on a counter within reach of the children, and steak knives had been left on the kitchen floor where the children could pick them up or step on them.
The document further states that the children all had bug bites on them.
Three months after the July incident involving the children running loose in the neighborhood, Carterville police received information implicating Tristan Ash in the sexual abuse of a girl younger than 12 years old. An investigation led to charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy being filed against him. He is currently scheduled to go to trial on those charges Oct. 13. His felony child endangerment charges from the July 2019 incident remain pending with a hearing set Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.