A Carterville woman was ordered to stand trial Thursday when she waived a preliminary hearing on a felony child endangerment charge.
Krystal D. McDaniel, 26, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division for July 15.
McDaniel and her husband, Jared McDaniel, were arrested on the charge when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy conducted a walk-through of their home on March 29, 2019, to check the welfare of their children after the hang-up of a 911 call placed from their residence.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the deputy found the living room, master bedroom and hallway leading to a back bedroom littered with dirty plates, empty beer cans and liquor bottles, soiled diapers, dirty laundry, dog feces, chewing tobacco spit cups and other trash.
The deputy wrote that the entire family had been bedding down together at night on the living room couch, that two children in the home had scratch marks on their faces and that one of them appeared to have bug bites on their arms and legs.
Jared McDaniel waived a preliminary hearing in August of last year. His case also remains pending with the court.
