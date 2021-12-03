The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a vehicular assault charge that a rural Carthage man has been facing.
David L. Shutters, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. The charge was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify at the hearing.
The charge pertained to an incident May 30 on Fir Road near Carthage.
David Masteller was pushing a moped-style bike down the road when Shutters purportedly pulled up in a pickup truck, revved its motor and drove at Masteller, who took to the ditch to avoid being hit. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant swerved into the ditch and ran over the bike but missed striking Masteller, who suffered a cut to his leg getting out of the way.
