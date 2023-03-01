A 27-year-old woman from Carthage was granted probation when she pleaded guilty this week to endangerment of a child she was watching while the child's mother ran errands.
Madison M. Funch pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea agreement calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and placed Funch on supervised probation for five years.
Funch was arrested on the charge on May 1, 2020, when the mother of a young child contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department about a notification she received from her nanny camera while out running errands. She told a deputy that she had left her children with Funch and was alarmed when she opened the notification on her phone and saw video of Funch throwing her child down on a couch.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the nanny camera caught the defendant throwing the child down a second time as well. Police arrested Funch on the charge after viewing the video and seeing her lift the child above her head and "body slam" the victim onto the couch, according to the affidavit.
Police observed a bruise on the child's face but no other noticeable injury. Funch offered no explanation for her behavior to the deputy other than that she was frustrated with the child.
