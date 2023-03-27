Carthage High School was locked down briefly Monday as Carthage police searched the premises in what police are calling an apparent incident of “swatting.”
Carthage High School reported on its Twitter page that the school went into lockdown at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the request of the Carthage Police Department.
“Employees secured the areas for which they were responsible and they and the students stayed inside until Carthage PD assessed the location,” the school district tweeted. “As of 2:23 p.m. the lockdown has been lifted. All students and staff are safe.”
Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins said police received a report of someone having been shot at the high school. A subsequent search of the school and surrounding area turned up nothing suspicious.
Hawkins called the incident a case of “swatting,” which is slang for the false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, killing or hostage situation that prompts a significant law enforcement response.
A similar call prompted teachers and students at Carl Junction High School and Junior High to shelter in place around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Tracie Skaggs, spokesperson for the Carl Junction School District, said Carl Junction police called the high school and asked for students and staff to “shelter in place” after the call.
Skaggs said “shelter in place” is different from “lockdown.”
When told to shelter in place, class continues, doors are locked and students and staff members remain where they are while police conduct their search, but under lockdown, students and staff are ordered to hide and stay away from windows.
Skaggs said nothing was found and the shelter in place order was lifted after the search.
No similar calls were reported Monday at Webb City or Joplin schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.