Carthage driver dies in crash near Jasper
A 64-year-old Carthage resident was killed in a single truck crash about 1 p.m. Tuesday on Route M, 2 miles west of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mark A. Tibball was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The patrol reported that the westbound semitruck ran off the road and overturned, throwing the driver out of the vehicle.
• A 59-year-old Golden City man was injured when he fell from an ATV being towed by another vehicle about 11 a.m. Monday on Highway 160 just east of Main Street in Golden City in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Michael L. Heath was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said that after Heath fell from the ATV, the truck towing the vehicle left the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.