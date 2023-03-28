A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor charge of abusing his daughter who was found with bruises on her arms, hips and "flank" during a medical exam about 3 1/2 years ago.
Rodixon A. Juarez, of Carthage, accepted a plea offer at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, where he had been scheduled to go to trial this week on a felony count of child abuse.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set the defendant's sentencing hearing for April 13.
The abuse charge was filed on Juarez in October 2019 after an investigation by Carthage police and the Missouri Department of Social Services. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he hit his daughter on her arms when she could not find her glasses while getting ready for school Oct. 28, 2019.
A medical exam discovered a large, softball-size bruise on her "flank" and patterned bruises on both her arms and hips, according to the affidavit.
Juarez told police that his two children fight all the time when he has them in his care and that, as a means of discipline, he often hit their arms with what he termed "pow-pows," according to the affidavit.
The defendant was charged with felony domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon in 2017 after hitting, kicking and choking his girlfriend as well as threatening her with a knife. Those charges eventually were dismissed due to the girlfriend's unwillingness to pursue prosecution.
