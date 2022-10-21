A 42-year-old father from Carthage pleaded guilty this week to endangering his children by using methamphetamine in their presence and was ordered to complete a local treatment court program.
Anthony J. Todd Sr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to three felony counts of first-degree child endangerment in an agreement requiring that he complete the program to get the charges dismissed. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea and ordered Todd into the program.
The three children of Todd and Shelly Thornton were interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin in January and disclosed that they had witnessed their parents using meth.
Thornton, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of endangerment on Monday and was ordered to complete the same court program.
