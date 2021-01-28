CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage father waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony count of child abuse of his daughter, who had bruises on her arms and hips from being hit.
Rodixon A. Juarez, 25, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 22.
The charge was brought against Juarez in 2019 after an investigation by Carthage police and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he struck his daughter on her arms when she could not find her glasses while getting ready for school on Oct. 28, 2019. A medical exam found a large, softball-size bruise on her "flank" and "patterned bruises" on both her arms and hips, according to the affidavit.
Juarez purportedly told police that his two children fight all the time when he is the only one providing care for them and that, as a means of discipline, he would hit their arms with his hands in what he termed "pow pows."
"Maybe sometimes I over, like hit them a little bit hard," he is quoted in the affidavit as saying. "We're parents. We sometimes do that. So we're like, 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to do that.' You know? But maybe that's how (the child) gets them."
The defendant was charged with felony domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon in 2017 after alleging hitting, kicking, choking and threatening his girlfriend with a knife. Those charges eventually were dismissed due to the girlfriend's unwillingness to pursue prosecution of the case.
