The prosecutor's office dismissed a felony weapon charge that a rural Carthage man was facing when the victim did not show up to testify at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Daniel Lopez-Carvajal, 20, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a count of unlawful use of a weapon related to a March 25 arrest by Carthage police. Instead, the charge was dismissed.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge had alleged that Lopez-Carvajal and another person followed the victim in a truck for about eight blocks as he was walking through Carthage. Lopez-Carvajal, who was seated in the passenger seat of the truck, kept yelling threatening remarks at the victim while displaying a machete, according to the affidavit.
