MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge after a hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court ordered a Carthage man to stand trial on stalking, domestic assault and attempted kidnapping charges.
Culley J. Adams, 28, is accused of attacking his ex-wife, Krystal Adams, on Feb. 22 as she got into her car to go to work at a residence on Lawrence County Road 1222.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, he jumped into the back seat of her car as she got in, grabbed her by her hair, jerked her head back and ordered her to drive.
She later told a sheriff's deputy that she started honking the horn to get her family to come out and help her and swung her arm back to try to free herself of his grip on her hair. She hit him in the face and was able to get out and run into the house, according to the affidavit.
Krystal Adams, who had a court order of protection against her ex-husband at the time, told the deputy that he had been sending her emails and calling her repeatedly in violation of that order,
He is charged with attempted kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree stalking and a misdemeanor count of violating a court order. Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court on June 14.
Adams has multiple felony counts pending against him in Jasper County as well. He forced his way into a home in Webb City on Jan. 18 and was waving a gun about and subsequently led police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed the vehicle he was driving.
