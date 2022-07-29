A Carthage man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman two years ago in Joplin was ordered to stand trial at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Darren L. Wofford, 42, to stand trial on counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 17.
The victim in the case reported being sexually assaulted by Wofford on Aug. 31, 2020, at a residence in Joplin. She told police that he gave her a couple of cookies and within half an hour after eating them she was feeling "funny" and lost motor control of her arms and legs.
She said he then picked her up, put her on a bed and sexually assaulted her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
