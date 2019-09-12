COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Carthage man surrendered himself to Cherokee County authorities Thursday on charges related to a burglary in Riverton.
Robert Sanders, 44, was being held at the Cherokee County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in connection with a break-in Monday morning at a residence in Riverton.
The Cherokee County Sherifff's Department said cash and electronics were taken in the burglary. Sanders surrendered himself after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
