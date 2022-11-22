A Jasper County judge sentenced a 52-year-old defendant to a prison term this week in the assault of another man a year ago that left the victim experiencing seizures and in need of a lengthy hospital stay.
James R. Beckner, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault and two unrelated counts of vehicle tampering in a plea agreement.
Beckner had been facing a charge of first-degree assault in the Sept. 27, 2021, beating of Jacob Mattox at an apartment on Kimberly Lane in Carthage.
Mattox, who was punched multiple times, had to be intubated and life support measures begun while in transport to Mercy Hospital Joplin. He subsequently was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield due to seizures and extensive swelling at the back of his head.
The vehicle tampering counts pertained to an arrest in August 2021 involving the theft of vehicles.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted a plea agreement in the case calling for suspended five-year sentences on the tampering convictions and a seven-year term in the assault with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation. The judge also ordered that Beckner pay $1,075 in restitution in the vehicle tampering case.
