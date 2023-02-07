A 45-year-old Carthage man's involvement with a teenage girl led to a prison sentence this week.
Judge David Mouton at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.assessed Gregory Furch Jr. a term of five years on a conviction of a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy.
Furch had pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 6 in a plea agreement dismissing a related and more serious charge of first-degree sodomy and calling for the five-year sentence. The judge accepted the plea bargain and sentenced the defendant with credit for 628 days already served in jail.
The sexual abuse involved a girl between 14 and 16 years old and came to light in May 2021 when Carthage police were notified of a possible illicit sexual relationship.
The girl was interviewed, and a forensic examination of her cellphone turned up messages between her and Furch over an extended period of time, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A number of electronic devices were seized during a search of the defendant's home, along with some marijuana and a handgun, according to the affidavit.
Furch admitted during an interview with investigators that he knew the girl's age when he provided her with alcohol and marijuana and performed various sexual acts with her over a span of a couple of weeks.
The affidavit states that Furch has an extensive record of arrests, including six for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and that the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services had received three reports pointing to him as a suspect in the sexual assault of a juvenile.
A statutory rape charge filed on Furch early last year in McDonald County was dismissed in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.