A 72-year-old Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual abuse of two girls and was assessed consecutive sentences of seven years in prison.
David E. Wilson pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement dismissing a third count and calling for the consecutive sentences. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Wilson the agreed-upon prison time.
The girls, 17 and 13 years old, testified at a preliminary hearing in December that Wilson began sexually abusing them when they were quite young.
The older girl told the court that he began touching her inappropriately when she was just 3 years old and continued doing so for nine years. She testified that the last time he touched her in that manner was when she was 12. The younger girl was unsure what her exact age was when the abuse began but knew she was about 5 years old or older.
