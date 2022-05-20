A judge ordered a 26-year-old Carthage man to stand trial on child sexual abuse charges following a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Omar N. Reyes-Garcia to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on June 6.
A 15-year-old girl testified at the hearing that Reyes-Garcia sexually abused her while babysitting her and a younger sibling when she was 8 or 9 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.