A Carthage man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and was fined $500.
Pedro R. Castro, 43, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was avoided when he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley fined him $500 in accordance with the plea offer the defendant accepted.
The charge stemmed from an incident April 28 when authorities say the defendant came up behind his girlfriend and choked her with his hands and then began hitting her in the head with his fist. The affidavit in the case states he slapped her and scratched her arms as she fought to get away from him. The assault purportedly concluded with the defendant throwing her to the floor and kicking her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.