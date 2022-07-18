A vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday near Grand Falls killed a Carthage man.
Keenan A. Reed, 19, has been identified by Joplin police as the person who was fatally injured.
Two others were injured. Police did not identify them in a statement but said that the driver is still hospitalized in stable condition and that a juvenile passenger has been released from the hospital.
Details of the crash are not yet available. The investigation into how the crash happened continues, police said.
Emergency responders were called at 2:01 a.m. Saturday to the site at 5400 Riverside Drive. A single vehicle was involved, police said.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.
