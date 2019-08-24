A Carthage man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Friday on Interstate 49, approximately 6 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cecil L. Balster Jr., 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:39 p.m. by Jasper County Deputy Coroner Keith Lancaster, the patrol said. A passenger in his vehicle, Tedi J. Balster, 30, of Carthage, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Balster Jr.'s southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
• Two teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. Saturday on Fairview Road, 5 miles north of Anderson in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Conrad J. Meier, 16, of Stella, and his passenger, Raider Blue, 14, of Monett, were both taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Meier's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
