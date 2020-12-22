A Carthage man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Joplin.
Police were called at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday to Murphy Boulevard, just north of the viaduct on Langston Hughes-Broadway. There they found an upside-down vehicle in Joplin Creek on the west side of the road, Capt. Will Davis said in a news release.
A male occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said. He later was identified by police as Alvaro Rivas, 28, of Carthage.
An initial investigation suggests that the vehicle hit utility poles before overturning and going into the creek, according to the release.
The police department's Major Crash Team is continuing the investigation.
• A Pineville man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 71, a mile north of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bradley K. Williams, 27, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries. He was a passenger in a car driven by Patrick L. Mundy, 52, of Noel.
The driver of the other vehicle, a truck, was Jesse O. Melton, 18, of Noel.
The patrol reported that Melton failed to yield and was struck broadside by the Mundy vehicle.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Tuesday on Route WW, 5 miles north of Miller, according to the state patrol.
Driver Brian R. Omara, 41, of Ash Grove, and passenger Theresa M. Nowak, 36, of Cassville, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said Omara's vehicle ran off the side of the road and overturned, with Nowak being ejected.
• A Joplin man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:03 p.m. Monday on Missouri 171 Highway, a mile north of Carl Junction.
Daniel R. Keshavarz, 32, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Keshavarz drove off the side of the road to avoid a deer and hit a ditch.
