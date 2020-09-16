A Carthage man entered a guilty plea and an Alford plea this week to charges that he molested two underage girls between 2011 and 2013.
Alvaro Cortes pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child molestation and entered an Alford plea on a second count of the offense at a plea hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Cortes entered the pleas as part of an agreement that would dismiss a related count of first-degree statutory sodomy and calls for concurrent terms of 10 years each on the child molestation convictions. Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant to be completed before his sentencing hearing Nov. 16.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case following a 2019 investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol alleged that Cortes sexually assaulted one of the girls multiple times between 2011 and 2012 at a residence in Jasper County. The girl told investigators that on the first occasion, he entered a bedroom where she was sleeping and touched her inappropriately. He did it a second time while she was watching television, she told investigators.
The other girl disclosed that Cortes molested her when she was in the first or second grade in 2012 or 2013.
The affidavit further states that Cortes admitted during a voluntary polygraph examination and interview in May 2019 that he "made a mistake" and touched one of the girls in a bedroom and that he would "pay for it." He told investigators that he was sorry, that he should have had some self-control and that he was stupid for lying about it, according to the affidavit.
