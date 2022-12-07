A 45-year-old defendant has pleaded guilty in a child sexual abuse case involving an underage girl.
Gregory Furch Jr., of Carthage, accepted a plea offer Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court that would cap the sentence he is assessed at no more than five years. Furch pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal that would dismiss a second, more serious charge of first-degree sodomy.
Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to sentencing hearing Feb. 6.
Furch was accused of sexual acts with an underage girl in April 2021 that were reported to Carthage police in May of that year. A search warrant was served on the defendant's residence May 19, 2021, and Furch was taken into custody.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges stated that in an interview conducted by police after the defendant had been advised of his rights, he purportedly admitted having had sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions.
A statutory rape charge that was filed on Furch early this year in McDonald County was dismissed in June.
