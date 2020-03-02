A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to a drug trafficking charge in a plea bargain capping the prison time he might receive at no more than 10 years.
Lavern W. Waltrip, 23, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered a sentencing assessment to be completed before a sentencing hearing the judge set for May 11. Waltrip still has three other felony drug cases pending with the court, including a second trafficking charge.
The conviction pertains to an arrest Jan. 5, 2019, in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Carthage. Police were called to the scene concerning a man who was on store property after having been previously warned not to return or trespassing charges would be sought.
Officers located Waltrip on the south side of the building at the rear of a car with the trunk open. He purportedly closed the trunk as officers approached. A probable-cause affidavit states that a consent search of his person turned up a syringe in his pants pocket and $2,452 in his wallet.
The defendant denied consent to search the vehicle, leading to a drug-sniffing police dog being called to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, and a search of the trunk resulted in the seizure of a bag containing 121.1 grams of meth, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.