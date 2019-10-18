A Carthage man took a plea offer this week in a felony child abuse case and received a suspended imposition of sentence.
Ryan C. Tatum, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement calling for the suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on unsupervised probation for five years.
Tatum spanked a boy May 9 with a wooden paddle, leaving bruises on his buttocks that remained visible four days later, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
