A 24-year-old man told police that he was shot by a man who pulled up next to him early Sunday morning near the intersection of Zora Street and Range Line Road in Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said officers were called to Mercy Hospital Joplin regarding a man seeking treatment there for a gunshot wound to his hip.
Kevin C. Johnson, of Carthage, told officers that he was eastbound on Zora Street near Range Line when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and its driver shot him. He said he then drove himself to the hospital.
The shooting is believed to have taken place sometime between 5:15 a.m. and 5:34 a.m. Sunday, according to a police incident log. The report remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made, according to Davis.
