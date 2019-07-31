A Carthage man took a plea deal in a felony domestic assault case this week and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Randall E. Ramos Mejia, 19, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree domestic assault.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed the Ramos Mejia one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years. The judge further ordered that he is to complete 30 hours of community service.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Ramos Mejia grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, choking her, and threw her down during a dispute over custody of their child Nov. 24 at a Carthage residence. The document alleged that he then kicked her in the stomach and hit her in the face multiple times, causing a loss of vision in one of her eyes.
The defendant pulled away from police and refused to put his hands behind his back when officers responding to the domestic assault attempted to arrest him.
