A judge this week sentenced a Carthage man to eight years in prison on convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and stealing.
Judge Gayle Crane imposed concurrent terms of five years for stealing and eight years for delivery of a controlled substance on Shane P. Willey, 30, when he pleaded guilty to the two counts at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Willey changed his plea to guilty on the charges in a plea agreement dismissing three other felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance,
The charges all stemmed from arrests on Jan. 17, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on the defendant's residence on Vine Street in Carthage and on May 12, 2019, when a Joplin police officer stopped a vehicle in which he was a passenger for having license plates that belonged to another vehicle.
In the January 2019 arrest, narcotics officers seized several bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 15 grams, some digital scales and numerous baggies commonly used to package and distribute the drug. They also allegedly seized two handguns at the residence occupied by Willey. As a consequence of a prior felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with charges in the May 2019 arrest states that police found several syringes in the glove compartment in front of the seat occupied by the defendant and in a backpack at the back of the vehicle that he purportedly admitted belonged to him. Also seized in the search of the vehicle and his person were pieces of paper containing the drug Suboxone and a Macy's charge card belonging to another person, according to the affidavit.
