A 35-year-old Carthage man who was facing multiple felony counts filed within the past five years took a plea offer this week that will send him to prison.
Sven T. Reed Hagen pleaded guilty Monday before Judge David Mouton in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of stealing and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to concurrent terms of seven years.
The convictions pertain to arrests in January 2018 for stealing more than $3,000 worth of iPads from the Walmart in Webb City and in August 2020 for possession of half of a gram of meth when a police officer made contact with him in the parking lot of the Lowe's store in Carthage regarding some outstanding warrants.
Hagen's plea bargain with the prosecutor's office dismissed a related count of burglary in the shoplifting incident and counts of stealing and trafficking in stolen identities stemming from a Dec. 28, 2017, arrest in Joplin. The agreement also dismissed four other felony cases filed between 2018 and 2020.
The defendant will be given credit for 643 days already served in jail awaiting trial, with restitution to Walmart of $3,159 for the six iPads he stole to be made a condition of any eventual parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.