A 19-year-old Carthage man has been sentenced to a stint in the state's sex offender assessment program on a conviction for sexual abuse of a mentally handicapped juvenile.
Judge David Mouton sentenced Deybis Lopez Gomez to seven years for second-degree sodomy at his sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court with the court to review the case after 120 days in the sex offender unit for possible placement on probation.
Lopez Gomez pleaded guilty to the charge March 8 in a plea deal calling for the sentence he received. He had been facing a more serious count of first-degree sodomy.
The conviction stems from an incident Aug. 12, 2020, at the defendant's home in Carthage. Police were called when a second juvenile walked into the defendant's bedroom and saw him engaged in a sexual act with a mentally handicapped juvenile, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The document states that Lopez Gomez admitted to a detective that what the witness reported seeing was true, but he claimed it had only been going on for about 30 seconds when the other juvenile walked in on them.
