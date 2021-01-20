A judge has sentenced a 25-year-old Carthage man to the state's sex offender assessment program for having sexual relations with an underage girl.
Judge Gayle Crane on Wednesday assessed Yoni Gomez in Jasper County Circuit Court to five years on a conviction for second-degree statutory rape, with the term to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
Gomez had pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 2 in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of the same offense and capping the sentence he might receive at no more than five years.
He was accused of having relations with a girl between 14 and 16 years old in April and May at locations in Carthage. The girl told an investigator during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that she tried to fend off his advances, but he would not take "no" for an answer, even when she told him how young she was, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
