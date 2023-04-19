SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carthage man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to more than two decades in prison for sexually exploiting a child from Michigan whom he met online.
Charles Ward Kuentzel, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 24 years and five months in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri. Kuentzel also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release following incarceration, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Kuentzel pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 to one count of the sexual exploitation of a child after admitting that he used a child victim to produce child pornography from Sept. 1, 2020, to April 21, 2021, the U.S. attorney's office said.
The mother of the victim contacted law enforcement in Michigan when she discovered her daughter was in an inappropriate online relationship with an adult. The victim told investigators she met Kuentzel and communicated with him through a public Discord game server, the news release said.
Kuentzel and the child victim also sent one another sexually explicit images of themselves, and Kuentzel engaged in video chats and sexual conversations with the victim, the U.S. attorney's office said.
When law enforcement searched Kuentzel’s residence on Aug. 26, 2021, they seized his cellphone and microSD card, on which numerous images of the child victim, including child pornography, were found, according to the news release.
Tuesday's sentence accounts for "Kuentzel's pattern of illegal sexual conduct," the U.S. attorney's office said. It states that a second child victim who was identified in some of the defendant's images told investigators that she was 14 when she met him online and provided him with nude photos of herself when he requested them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.