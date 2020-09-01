A Jasper County judge sentenced a Carthage man Monday to four years in prison in a statutory rape case in which the defendant pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child molestation.
Judge David Mouton assessed 24-year-old Dakota B. Bricker the prison term on a conviction for fourth-degree child molestation at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Bricker pleaded guilty to the charge June 15 in a plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office. He had been facing a count of second-degree statutory rape, which carries up to seven years in prison.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Bricker took advantage of a girl under 17 years old in 2018, telling her that he was just 17 when he actually was 22 years old. She told him she did not wish to hang out with him any longer when she learned the truth and was going to call her grandmother for a ride home, when he locked the door of the residence they were in, pushed her down and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit alleged.
