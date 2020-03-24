A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony theft charge in a plea deal dismissing several other charges he was facing and was sentenced to four years to be served in a California prison.
Adam B. Hardy, 41, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of stealing in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of stealing, three counts of receiving stolen property and a count of trafficking in stolen identities.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hardy the agreed-upon length of prison sentence, ordering that the term be served concurrent with the defendant's other cases in California and Missouri and that custody of the defendant be turned over to the state of California for the execution of his sentences.
The stealing conviction pertains to the theft of debit and credit cards Nov. 30, 2018, from a purse left in a vehicle at an address on Cimarron Road near Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit states that Hardy was detected on video using the cards at locations in Sarcoxie and Duenweg shortly after the theft.
The dismissed charges pertained to an arrest May 14, 2018, following the use of a credit card reported stolen in Lamar at a store and a gas station in Carthage. An officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle at another gas station in Carthage and made contact with the driver, Hardy, when the officer spotted a bandage on his hand matching the description of the suspect.
Further investigation purportedly turned up four stolen debit or credit cards, three stolen driver's licenses and suspected stolen cash in Hardy's possession.
