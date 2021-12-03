A Carthage man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a felony firearm case and was granted a suspended sentence with probation.
Kristopher D. Davis, 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Davis pleaded guilty at the hearing to a misdemeanor count of tampering with physical evidence in a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office and received a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and two years of unsupervised probation.
Davis was arrested on the felony count Oct. 5 in Carthage following a report of a suspect pulling a gun on a group of people in the 400 block of Bois D’Arc Street and forcing a woman into a car.
Acting on a description of the vehicle involved, police located the car at a residence in the 1400 block of Robertson Avenue and detained the driver, Wayne D. Coleman, 39, and his companion, Davis, who was stopped coming back out of the residence.
A search of the residence turned up a loaded 9 mm pistol, which had been reported stolen in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Davis admitted having tried to hide the gun better inside the house when he saw officers arriving outside. The document further states that Coleman, who was charged with kidnapping a woman named Sarah Thomas in the incident, subsequently admitted that he gave Davis the gun and some drugs to hide inside the residence when he spotted police.
Davis was convicted in 2020 of a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was granted a suspended sentence and was on probation in that case when arrested two months ago in Carthage. Coleman’s case remains pending in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.