A 33-year-old Carthage man pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge this week in a plea agreement dismissing a related resisting arrest count from 2019 and firearm charges filed on him in May.
Bennie Diaz pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of driving while intoxicated that stemmed from an arrest Dec. 19, 2019, in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a police officer saw the car Diaz was driving cross the centerline of a street as he sped out of a gas station. When the officer attempted to stop him by activating his emergency lights and siren, Diaz initially chose not to stop and sped up before suddenly slamming on his brakes and skidding to a stop in the roadway.
He then purportedly got out of the car and began acting in a belligerent manner, refusing police officers' commands and stating that if he had a gun he would shoot them, according to the affidavit. A stun gun was used to get him taken into custody, after which he failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, according to the affidavit.
The defendant's plea deal would dismiss counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm that were filed on him after an incident more than a year later, on May 23 of this year, in Webb City.
Officers responding to a report of a drunken man with a firearm at the circus on South Madison Street in Webb City arrested Diaz after learning that he had approached a security officer who was carrying a gun and pulled up his shirt to show that he also had a handgun. He purportedly was emitting a strong odor of intoxicants at the time, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Judge David Mouton ordered a sentencing assessment of Diaz and set his sentencing hearing for Feb. 28.
