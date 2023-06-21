A Carthage man was assessed some prison time this week when he pleaded guilty to six drug-related felony counts and a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Billy G. Osborne, 46, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and the weapon count in a plea deal dismissing a number of other felonies he was facing.
Osborne's plea agreement called for the defendant to be placed in the state prison system's long-term drug treatment program. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Osborne concurrent terms of 10 years each on the delivery counts, seven years each on the possession counts and four years on the weapon conviction with the court to review sentencing after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The convictions pertain to a series of arrests the past two years in Carthage and Joplin. The plea agreement dismissed additional counts of stealing and vehicle tampering that he incurred in the same time period.
The weapon conviction pertained to a handgun Osborne was carrying Sept. 10, 2022, when a Carthage police officer stopped a vehicle in which he was a passenger and found several bags of methamphetamine in his possession.
Court records show that in May 2022 he picked up delivery and possession counts for being in a vehicle from which about 2.7 pounds of marijuana and some THC wax were seized by Joplin police. On a third occasion, in October of last year, he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in Carthage for a traffic violation, leading to a seizure of more than 5 grams of meth, small amounts of marijuana and THC wax and some Xanax and Valium pills.
