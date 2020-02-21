A Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony charge that he called the Veterans Affairs clinic in Joplin and made violent threats.
Mickey W. Baxley, 47, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin and was ordered to stand trial on a count of making a second-degree terrorist threat. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Baxley's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 9.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, the defendant is accused of calling the clinic at 3015 S. Connecticut Ave. on Oct. 8 and telling a nurse: "That place needs to blow up. I can see the building. I am bringing up charges. I will bring down thunder and rain fire."
He purportedly added a threat that he was building bombs and was prepared to ingest cyanide.
The affidavit states that the call was the second such contact he'd had with the clinic that day. In a visit earlier, he'd told a nurse: "We should kill all politicians and their families." He estimated the death toll of such an action at 500 to 600 people and remarked how easy it would be to go to Walmart and buy the materials to make a bomb.
Because of his statements, the clinic had to be evacuated and checked for the presence of any bombs, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.