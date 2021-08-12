A 44-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that he had sexual contact with an underage girl.
Gregory Furch Jr. waived the hearing on counts of first-degree sodomy and second-degree statutory sodomy, and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 30.
Furch is accused of sexual acts with an underage girl in April. Carthage police were notified May 4 of a possible sexual assault of the girl that took place at an apartment in Carthage.
A search warrant was served on the defendant's residence May 19, and he was taken into custody and read his rights before an interview in which authorities said he admitted having had sexual contact with the girl multiple times, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
