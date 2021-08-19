A 37-year-old Carthage man has been ordered bound over for trial on statutory sodomy charges.
Luis A. Mendez waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.
Carthage police arrested Mendez on May 4 on suspicion of child sexual abuse after an investigation of a young girl's disclosures that he had been touching her inappropriately over a five-month period in 2018.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Mendez admitted to police that he had done so on five occasions, that he knew it was wrong and that he did not know why he kept doing it.
The abuse purportedly came to light when the girl told her mother and uncle about it and they confronted Mendez.
