A Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony domestic assault charge that he is facing.
James E. Jones III, 35, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Jones' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 1.
Jones is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Oct. 5 at their residence on Grant Street in Carthage. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he hit her twice in the mouth, knocking out two of her teeth.
