A 62-year-old man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman Sept. 4 in Carthage.
Julio C. Aguilar, of Carthage, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin on a charge of first-degree rape and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 6.
Aguilar is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the backyard of a residence on Oak Street in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Carthage police officers were "flagged down" about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 by the woman's boyfriend who told them she was being raped. Officers were led to the back of a residence where they found an unconscious woman lying prone on the ground with Aguilar pressed against her. Both had their pants down, according to the affidavit.
Aguilar, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, at first told officers that he had fallen down next to the woman. He subsequently claimed that the woman made sexual advances, but that he had managed to resist her.
The woman, who was later interviewed at a hospital, told an investigator that Aguilar pushed her out of a lawn chair onto the ground and pulled her pants down. She said he twisted her leg and her arm, and held her down while he raped her. She told police her boyfriend was not present as that was happening.
