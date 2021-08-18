A 20-year-old Carthage man has been ordered to stand trial on stolen property and weapon charges.
Elijah R. Housh waived a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon and was given the date of Sept. 13 for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Housh is accused of pointing a gun at the head of a woman and threatening to kill her and her dog Dec. 30 in the 700 block of Olive Street in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Housh had a stolen .45-caliber gun in his vehicle when he was stopped and arrested after the gun-pointing incident. The gun had been reported stolen from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office in November, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that Housh claimed to have found the gun at the Old Cabin Shop in Carthage, a business that had been closed for more than a year at the time of his arrest.
